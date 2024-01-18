NASA’s Support for Small Businesses: Fueling Innovation and Collaboration

Transitioning groundbreaking research from the lab to the market is a challenging endeavor, particularly for small businesses. The risks are high, and failure can be costly. However, NASA is stepping in to assist through its Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program, which aims to support small businesses and their research institution partners in early-stage research and development for various technologies with wide-ranging benefits.

In a recent announcement, NASA revealed that 21 small businesses have been awarded Phase II funding through the STTR program. Each recipient will receive up to $850,000 to further develop and demonstrate innovative technologies over the next 24 months. This funding brings them closer to integration into NASA missions or potential commercialization in the market.

What sets the STTR program apart is its emphasis on collaboration. Every small business awarded will partner with a research institution, such as a university or a Federally Funded Research and Development Center. This partnership requirement distinguishes the STTR program from its sister program, Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR).

Jenn Gustetic, the director of Early Stage Innovation and Partnerships at NASA Headquarters, emphasizes the importance of partnering with research institutions and underrepresented audiences. She states, “The STTR program exists to unlock the power and innovative thinking enabled by partnership between small businesses and research institutions. We’re proud that one-third of the partnering research institutions in this round of awards are Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs).”

Among the recipients is SSS Optical Technologies, LLC, a small business from Huntsville, Alabama, collaborating with Oakwood University, a Historically Black Colleges and University also based in Huntsville. Together, they plan to use the Phase II funding to develop a revolutionary protective coating that absorbs harmful UV radiation and converts it into energy for solar cells. During the Phase I stage, the team demonstrated a 5% increase in efficiency and a significant reduction in radiation damage by 400%. In Phase II, they will focus on optimizing the coating factors to enhance efficiency and lifespan. Potential applications for their technology lie within NASA’s Advanced Solar Sailing Technologies or in the commercial solar panel market.

NASA’s support extends beyond solar technologies. Air Company Holdings, a small business based in Brooklyn, New York, is partnering with New York University to develop an alternative to fossil fuels. Their Phase II funding will aid in creating a carbon dioxide hydrogenation technology for sustainable rocket fuel. This technology not only has potential for space exploration but also for addressing greenhouse gas emissions in the aviation industry on Earth. Additionally, it could be used on Mars to produce stable fuel for future missions.

Jason L. Kessler, the program executive for NASA’s SBIR/STTR program, highlights the importance of this support in showcasing the impact of these technologies both within and outside of NASA. With funding and guidance, small businesses have the necessary backing to transform their innovations into reality.

The NASA SBIR/STTR program, under the management of NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley, is part of the Space Technology Mission Directorate. To learn more about this program and its initiatives, visit: https://sbir.nasa.gov.

