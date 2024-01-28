Unlocking the Secrets of Protons: Unveiling New Insights into Particle Physics

Particle physics, with its elusive nature and imperceptible forces, has always posed a challenge to scientists seeking to unravel the mysteries of the subatomic world. Recent advancements, however, have allowed physicists to delve deeper into the behavior of protons, one of the fundamental building blocks of matter. By leveraging decades-old data and a half-century-old prediction about gravity’s influence on subatomic particles, a team of researchers has successfully uncovered a second mechanical property within the proton.

Protons, along with neutrons and electrons, constitute the atoms that make up our world. However, these seemingly elementary particles are composed of even smaller units known as quarks. Binding these quarks together is the strong force, one of the four fundamental forces of nature, alongside gravity, the weak force, and electromagnetism. The team of physicists has managed to measure the distribution of the strong force within the proton, revealing the shear stress acting on its quarks.

Rather than using direct quotes from the researchers, it is worth noting that the measurement of the strong force’s distribution within the proton required an unprecedented force of over four tons to pull a quark out of the proton. This finding sheds light on the intricate dynamics within subatomic particles.

Published in the prestigious journal Reviews of Modern Physics, this study builds upon previous research conducted in 2018 that explored the internal pressure of protons. The team drew upon data gathered from experiments conducted at Jefferson Lab’s Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF) and utilized a technique known as deeply virtual Compton scattering (DVCS). By directing a high-energy electron at a target hydrogen proton, the researchers were able to extract information about the properties of quarks emitted by protons. Furthermore, the study also investigates the impact of gravity on matter, a concept initially proposed by physicist Maxim Polyakov in the early 2000s.

This pioneering work not only establishes a link between the measurement of deeply virtual Compton scattering and gravitational form factors but also provides insight into the pressure and shear force exerted on protons. Importantly, the accidental collection of data during the team’s pursuit of three-dimensional imaging has revealed groundbreaking revelations about the strong force’s impact on the proton’s inner structure.

As the research continues, co-author Latifa Elouadhriri, a staff scientist at Jefferson Lab, believes that this is merely the beginning of a more substantial scientific journey. By decoding proton properties that are intricately encoded in gravitational form factors, the scattering method employed in DVCS offers an exciting avenue for the discovery of new physics. Looking ahead, the team is already planning to conduct further measurements to determine the size of the proton, pushing the boundaries of our understanding even further.

