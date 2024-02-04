Uncovering the Unique Crown Shape of a 350-Million-Year-Old Fossilized Tree

Scientists have made an extraordinary discovery in New Brunswick, Canada – a 350-million-year-old fossilized tree with a remarkably well-preserved crown shape. This finding challenges what we thought we knew about early plant life and offers valuable insights into the evolution of trees.

Typically, trees in the fossil record are only preserved as trunks without any evidence of their canopies or overall forms. However, this recent discovery presents a rare exception. The researchers, who published their findings in the journal Current Biology, describe the fossilized trees as having a three-dimensional crown shape that resembles a fern or palm.

What makes this discovery even more remarkable is the abundance of leaves found surrounding the trunk. Unlike modern ferns or palm trees, which have leaves concentrated at the top, this ancient tree, known as Sanfordiacaulis, sported more than 250 leaves that extended 1.75 meters from the trunk. The researchers estimate that each leaf would have grown even longer before terminating, suggesting a dense canopy that extended at least 5.5 meters around the non-woody, 16-centimeter-diameter trunk.

This unique growth form allowed the tree to optimize sunlight capture and reduce competition with other plants on the ground, according to the scientists. It also provides evidence of smaller trees thriving beneath a taller forest canopy during the Early Carboniferous period.

The unusual fossils were discovered through a collaboration with researchers from the New Brunswick Museum, Saint John, and Saint Mary’s University in Halifax. This extraordinary find highlights the diverse and experimental nature of life on Earth throughout history, defying our familiar perceptions of what a tree should look like.

While the Sanfordiacaulis tree represents an unsuccessful evolutionary experiment, its discovery sheds light on the diverse range of shapes, forms, and growth strategies that ancient organisms once adopted. By studying these extraordinary fossils, scientists continue to unravel the mysteries of our planet’s past and gain a deeper understanding of the remarkable evolution of life on Earth.

