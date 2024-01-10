New Algorithm “TimeTravel” Predicts Circadian Phase using Gene Expression in Blood Samples

Summary:

A new algorithm called “TimeTravel” has been developed by researchers from the United States, which accurately predicts the circadian phase of patients using gene expression in blood samples. This algorithm, which does not require batch correction or retraining, offers a simple and generalizable approach to estimating the circadian rhythm. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, showed that TimeTravel performed well on new data without the need for retraining or renormalization, making it a promising tool for research and clinical applications.

Background:

The circadian rhythm plays a crucial role in various biological processes, and its dysregulation is associated with several health issues. Aligning drug dosing with the circadian cycle could improve treatment efficacy and reduce side effects. However, measuring the circadian phase using the current gold standard method, called dim-light melatonin onset (DLMO), is time-consuming and costly. Transcriptomic profiling and machine learning offer an alternative approach by using gene expression to assess the circadian rhythm. Previous algorithms in this field lacked generalizability and faced challenges relating to batch correction and retraining.

About the Study:

The TimeTravel algorithm consists of three steps: feature selection, within-sample rescaling, and fitting the predictor. It was trained and tested on a human circadian gene expression dataset and then applied to three independent datasets without batch correction or retraining. The algorithm selects genes containing phase information and uses bivariate regression with elastic net regularization to predict physiological time based on gene expression.

Results and Discussion:

The TimeTravel algorithm, specifically the ratio TimeTravel (rTM) variant, achieved accurate predictions of the circadian phase with a median absolute error of 1.39 hours in the training and testing dataset. It also performed well on the independent datasets, with median absolute errors of 2:41 hours and 1:53 hours. The algorithm outperformed the state-of-the-art method based on partial least squares regression (PLSR). Additionally, two normalization approaches, gene ratios and z-score transformation, yielded comparable performance.

Conclusion:

The TimeTravel algorithm offers a simple and accurate way to predict the circadian phase using gene expression in blood samples. Its generalizability and performance across different datasets and platforms make it a valuable tool for medical research and clinical applications. The algorithm’s ability to estimate the circadian rhythm could lead to improved treatment strategies and a better understanding of circadian rhythms in various diseases.

FAQ:

Q: What is the TimeTravel algorithm?

A: The TimeTravel algorithm is a new method that predicts the circadian phase of patients using gene expression in blood samples.

Q: How accurate is the TimeTravel algorithm?

A: The algorithm achieved accurate predictions of the circadian phase with a median absolute error of 1.39 hours in the training and testing dataset.

Q: Does the TimeTravel algorithm require retraining or renormalization?

A: No, the algorithm performs well on new data without the need for retraining or renormalization.

Q: How does the TimeTravel algorithm compare to other methods?

A: The TimeTravel algorithm outperformed a state-of-the-art method based on partial least squares regression (PLSR) while requiring fewer predictor genes.

Q: What are the potential applications of the TimeTravel algorithm?

A: The TimeTravel algorithm has diverse applications in medical research, clinical settings, and the exploration of circadian rhythms’ roles in various diseases.