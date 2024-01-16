Researchers Discover Massive Asteroid Impact Structure in Southern NSW

Researchers in Australia have made a groundbreaking discovery, uncovering evidence of the world’s largest known asteroid impact structure buried deep beneath the surface of southern New South Wales (NSW). The finding suggests that this impact structure, known as the Deniliquin structure, surpasses the size of the previously recognized Vredefort impact structure in South Africa.

The Deniliquin structure is estimated to span an impressive diameter of up to 520 kilometers. This indicates that the impact that created it was of immense magnitude, potentially dwarfing any asteroid collisions recorded in the history of our planet. The research, published by two Australian scientists in the journal Tectonophysics, reveals that the Deniliquin structure was formed around 445 million years ago during the Late Ordovician period.

This timing aligns with the Late Ordovician mass extinction, which wiped out a substantial portion of Earth’s marine species and land vertebrates. The researchers speculate that the Deniliquin impact may have played a significant role in this catastrophic event. With its seismic dome at the center, rippling patterns on the surrounding crust, and a deep deformation above a mantle dome, the Deniliquin structure possesses all the characteristics expected of a mass impact structure.

However, while the evidence collected so far strongly supports the existence of this massive asteroid impact structure, further confirmation is required. The researchers plan to conduct deep drilling into the structure to obtain physical evidence that will solidify their findings.

This discovery is an essential contribution to our understanding of the Earth’s history and the cosmic events that have shaped it. It underscores the enduring fascination and fear humans have long held for asteroids and their potential for Earth-shattering collisions. By shedding light on these ancient impacts, scientists are better equipped to comprehend the broader geological and biological implications they have had on our planet.

