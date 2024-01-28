The Significance of Rock Art Site Selection in Arnhem Land

New research uncovers the intentional selection process behind internationally significant rock art sites in Arnhem Land. Rather than being random, these sites were strategically chosen for their vantage points, offering crucial perspectives. The study conducted by Flinders University in collaboration with the Njanjma Rangers and Erre Traditional Owners employed innovative techniques such as aerial and drone surveys, subsurface imaging, and elevation data to create high-resolution palaeolandscape models of 103 rock art sites in the Red Lily Lagoon area.

One of the key findings of this research is the revelation of the environmental conditions that existed 15,000-28,000 years ago, when the floodplain floor was considerably lower than it is today. These landscape changes have a significant impact on how the art sites were used, their accessibility, and the views that the Traditional Owner artists would have had.

Associate Professor Ian Moffat emphasizes that the landscape in Arnhem Land has undergone dramatic transformations over time, ranging from coastal areas to swamps, woodlands, and freshwater wetlands. These changes provide important context for interpreting the rock art. By modeling the environmental changes, the research sheds new light on the selection and usage of the sites, as well as their role in community and clan life.

The research also highlights the influence of rising sea levels in shaping the landscape. The coastline in the Red Lily region has moved, impacting the sandstone cliffs and flat floodplains. This transformation from open savanna to mudflats, mangrove swamps, and seasonally inundated freshwater wetlands would have had profound implications for human movement, interaction, and the subjects depicted in the rock art.

Dr. Jarrad Kowlessar, one of the researchers involved, explains that during a period when mangroves covered the floodplains approximately 6,000 years ago, rock art production was most active and diverse. The abundance of resources provided by the mangroves likely sustained a larger human population or brought people into closer proximity due to the contracting landmass caused by rising sea levels.

Furthermore, the research reveals that rock art was preferentially made in areas with long-distance views and overlooking mangrove areas. This suggests that the views facilitated hunting or served as watchpoints during a time when many individuals were displaced by the advancing waters.

The intentional selection of rock art sites, with their nuanced relationships to the changing landscape, underscores the rich and significant archaeology of Arnhem Land. The findings of this study not only enhance our understanding of these sites but also offer potential for future research in uncovering more about the ancient history of this remarkable region.

Key Definitions:

– Palaeolandscape: Refers to the reconstruction or representation of a landscape’s appearance and features in the past, typically based on geological and ecological evidence.

– Floodplain: A low-lying area adjacent to a river that is regularly inundated by water during periods of high flow, often characterized by fertile soil.

– Traditional Owners: Refers to the Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander peoples who have a spiritual, ancestral, and/or cultural connection to a particular area of land as recognized under Australian law.

– Sandstone: A sedimentary rock composed mainly of sand-sized minerals or rock grains.

