The Advancement of ExtSpecR in UAV-Based Tree Phenomics and Spectral Analysis

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have revolutionized the forestry industry by allowing for efficient data collection of tree phenotypic traits. However, accurately detecting and extracting spectral data from individual trees still poses significant challenges. Current research is focused on improving segmentation algorithms and convolutional neural networks, but the need for manual labeling remains a hindrance to widespread adoption. To address this issue, the ExtSpecR tool has been developed.

ExtSpecR is an open-source tool for extracting tree spectra from UAV-based remote sensing. It streamlines the detection and annotation of individual trees, simplifying the process of extracting spectral and spatial features. The tool includes an easy-to-use interactive web application that allows users to upload spectral images in TIFF format. Users can then calculate vegetation indices and view outputs as false-color and index-specific images.

One of ExtSpecR’s key features is its core phenotyping capabilities, facilitated by an interactive dashboard. Users can upload point cloud data and multispectral images and define the region of interest (ROI) for tree identification and segmentation. The tool utilizes functions such as “locate_trees” from the lidR package to provide 3D visualizations of the segmented trees.

ExtSpecR has been evaluated against ground truth in tree plantations with varying canopy densities, demonstrating accuracies between 91% and 97% in detecting individual trees. It offers a unique strategy by integrating existing algorithms for an optimized user experience and providing comprehensive tree analysis by combining point cloud data with multispectral imagery.

While ExtSpecR faces challenges with large input data sizes and complex environments with overlapping canopies, recommendations include segmenting point cloud data and defining specific target areas to improve results. Future enhancements should aim to improve cloud quality and evaluate efficiency with LiDAR point clouds and hyperspectral imagery.

In summary, ExtSpecR is a powerful and user-friendly tool that accelerates and simplifies plant phenomics extraction processes in forestry research. Its implementation in UAV-based tree phenomics and spectral analysis holds great promise for advancing the efficiency and accuracy of data collection in this field.

Source: phys.org