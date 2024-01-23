The Influence of Gravity: Revealing New Insights into the Proton’s Mechanical Properties

Gravity, a force that shapes the cosmos on large scales, is now being harnessed to uncover remarkable details at the smallest level of matter. Nuclear physicists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have recently made an exciting discovery that connects theories of gravitation to the interactions among subatomic particles.

In an article published in Reviews of Modern Physics, the researchers present a groundbreaking snapshot of the distribution of the strong force within the proton. This snapshot provides invaluable insights into the shear stress experienced by the quark particles that compose the proton.

Lead author Volker Burkert explains that this measurement sheds light on the environment in which the proton’s building blocks exist. Protons are composed of three quarks bound together by the strong force. Attempting to separate a quark from a proton requires an astonishing force of over four tons.

However, due to a property of quarks known as “color,” nature does not permit the extraction of a single quark from within a proton. Instead, the force applied to separate a quark from a proton results in the creation of a colorless quark/anti-quark pair, leaving a colorless proton behind. This illustration highlights the intrinsic strength of the force within the proton.

This measurement represents just the second mechanical property of the proton to be quantified. Other properties include internal pressure, mass distribution, angular momentum, and shear stress. The achievement was made possible by data collected over two decades and a half-century-old prediction.

In the 1960s, a theory emerged that suggested the interaction between gravity and subatomic particles could directly reveal the mechanical properties of the proton. However, at that time, the vast disparity in strength between gravity and other forces seemed insurmountable.

The breakthrough came from experiments conducted at the Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF) at Jefferson Lab. By studying deeply virtual Compton scattering, where an electron interacts with a proton and produces high-energy photons, the researchers unknowingly collected the data necessary to access the proton’s mechanical properties.

Remarkably, deeply virtual Compton scattering is connected to how gravity interacts with matter, as described in the 1973 textbook “Gravitation” by Misner, Thorne, and Wheeler. This exciting discovery opens up new avenues for exploring the influence of gravity on the subatomic realm.

Through the convergence of theories of gravitation and nuclear physics, scientists are gaining unprecedented insights into the fundamental building blocks of matter. This research not only deepens our understanding of the proton but also demonstrates the profound impact of gravity on the tiniest scales of the universe.

