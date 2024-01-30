The Evolution of Human Movement Revealed by a 6-Million-Year-Old Fossil Ape

Researchers have made a breakthrough in understanding the evolution of human movement by studying the inner ear of a 6-million-year-old fossil ape. The inner ear, specifically the semicircular canals, provides crucial information about balance and position during movement. By analyzing the bony inner ear region of the Lufengpithecus fossil ape using three-dimensional CT-scanning, scientists were able to uncover important clues about the origins of bipedal locomotion.

Previous studies and fossil records have not provided a clear history of the early evolutionary stages that led to human bipedalism. However, this new study sheds light on the topic by revealing a three-step evolution of human bipedalism. The earliest apes moved in trees, similar to gibbons today. The last common ancestor of apes and humans exhibited a combination of climbing, clambering, forelimb suspension, arboreal bipedalism, and terrestrial quadrupedalism, similar to Lufengpithecus. From this broad ancestral locomotor repertoire, human bipedalism evolved.

Traditionally, research on ape locomotion focused on comparing limb bones, shoulders, pelvis, and spine to understand different types of locomotor behaviors. However, the diversity of locomotor behaviors in living apes and the incomplete fossil record have posed challenges. The discovery of the Lufengpithecus skulls, despite heavy compression and distortion, allowed scientists to explore unanswered questions about the evolution of locomotion. By using advanced scanning technologies, the researchers reconstructed the inner ear’s bony canals and made comparisons with other living and fossil apes and humans.

The findings indicate that early apes shared a locomotor repertoire that was ancestral to human bipedalism. It is suggested that the inner ear provides a unique record of ape locomotion’s evolutionary history, offering new insights beyond the study of limb bones. Additionally, the researchers proposed that climate change, specifically cooler global temperatures around 3.2 million years ago, played a role in promoting the diversification of ape and human locomotion.

This study contributes to a better understanding of human movement and the evolutionary path that led to bipedalism. By analyzing fossil evidence in innovative ways, scientists are unlocking important insights into the history of our ancestors’ mobility.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

1. What did researchers study to understand the evolution of human movement?

Researchers studied the inner ear, specifically the semicircular canals, of a 6-million-year-old fossil ape called Lufengpithecus.

2. Why is the inner ear important for understanding balance and position during movement?

The inner ear provides crucial information about balance and position, which helps in understanding how organisms move.

3. What did scientists uncover about the origins of bipedal locomotion?

Scientists discovered a three-step evolution of human bipedalism. The earliest apes moved in trees, and the last common ancestor of apes and humans exhibited a combination of different types of locomotion.

4. How did researchers study the Lufengpithecus fossil ape?

Researchers used three-dimensional CT-scanning to analyze the bony inner ear region of the fossil.

5. Why were previous studies and fossil records unable to provide a clear history of human bipedalism?

Previous studies and fossil records were limited in providing a clear history due to the diversity of locomotor behaviors in living apes and the incomplete fossil record.

6. What did the researchers discover about the inner ear’s role in the evolution of ape locomotion?

The researchers found that the inner ear provides a unique record of ape locomotion’s evolutionary history, offering new insights beyond the study of limb bones.

7. What role did climate change play in promoting the diversification of ape and human locomotion?

The researchers proposed that cooler global temperatures around 3.2 million years ago played a role in promoting the diversification of ape and human locomotion.

Definitions:

Bipedalism: The ability to walk on two legs.

Semicircular canals: Structures in the inner ear responsible for detecting rotational movements and maintaining balance.

CT-scanning: Computerized tomography scanning, a medical imaging technique that uses X-rays to create detailed images of internal structures.

Ancestral: Referring to characteristics or traits that are inherited from a common ancestor.

Arboreal: Relating to life in trees.

Quadrupedalism: Locomotion that involves using all four limbs.

Diversification: The process of becoming more diverse or varied.

