The Advancements and Challenges of Small-Field Dosimetry in Radiotherapy

Sign up today to be a part of an insightful live webinar on February 15, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. ACDT. This webinar aims to explore the exciting techniques, innovations, and future prospects in the field of radiotherapy, specifically focusing on small-field dosimetry.

The field of radiotherapy plays a crucial role in the treatment and palliation of patients. One particular area that has gained significant importance is stereotactic radiation therapy. The correct implementation of small-field dosimetry is essential for the precise delivery of radiation treatments in this field.

During the webinar, we will delve into the complexities and challenges that arise due to the small size of stereotactic treatment fields. Rather than relying on traditional quotes, we will provide a comprehensive understanding of the efforts made in addressing these challenges. This includes exploring the strategies employed within our own institution as well as discussing the latest advancements highlighted in current literature.

Additionally, the webinar will offer an overview of the currently available devices for quality assurance in small-field dosimetry. We will also shed light on the ongoing efforts within the medical physics community to enhance the accuracy and reliability of radiotherapy treatments. By participating in this webinar, you will gain insights into the evolving landscape and future developments in small-field radiotherapy quality assurance.

Leading the discussion will be Luis Muñoz, a medical physicist working for GenesisCare in Adelaide, SA, Australia. Apart from his work in the clinic, Luis is also pursuing a part-time PhD at the University of Wollongong. With a specific interest in small-field dosimetry and planning automation, Luis brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the webinar.

Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of a forward-thinking webinar that aims to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange in the field of small-field dosimetry in radiotherapy.

Key Terms:

1. Radiotherapy: The use of radiation to treat and manage diseases, particularly cancer.

2. Small-field dosimetry: The measurement and analysis of radiation doses in small treatment fields, particularly relevant in stereotactic radiation therapy.

3. Stereotactic radiation therapy: A technique used to deliver precise and high-dose radiation to specific targets, often used in the treatment of brain tumors and other localized areas.

