Climate and Rainfall Factors That Influenced the Dispersal of Homo sapiens

A recent study published in the journal PNAS reveals the important role of the strengthening of the summer monsoon in the dispersion of Homo sapiens from Africa to East Asia between 70,000 and 125,000 years ago. The research integrates paleoclimatic reconstructions of the Asian summer monsoon with data from paleoanthropological sites and simulations of the habitat of H. sapiens.

The study demonstrates that changes in insolation, ice volume, and greenhouse gas concentration in combination led to the variability of the Asian summer monsoon over the past 280,000 years. Surprisingly, the dispersion of our species into East Asia coincided with the strengthening of the Asian summer monsoon. This suggests that the monsoon played a significant role in the dispersion of H. sapiens from Africa to East Asia.

María Martinón Torres, director of the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), states that the significance of climate in human dispersion is not new, but it is usually associated with changes in temperature. The findings of this study highlight the importance of rainfall as a factor that influenced the settlement of our species in new territories.

In addition to the role of the monsoon, other climate factors also influenced the dispersal of H. sapiens. Computer simulations of the habitat of H. sapiens indicated an increase in suitability for occupation in East Asia. Moreover, deteriorating climates in Southeast Africa during the last interglacial period could have acted in tandem with the strengthening monsoons, stimulating both the departure of H. sapiens from Africa and their dispersal into East Asia.

