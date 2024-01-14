Mapping Galaxies Unveils Clues About Dark Energy

An international project that studied millions of galaxies has shed light on the mysteries of dark energy and potentially rewritten our understanding of the history of the Universe. The 10-year project, called The Dark Energy Survey (DES), examined exploding stars known as supernovae to analyze their movement away from Earth, which can indicate the acceleration of the Universe’s expansion. Results from the study suggest that the Universe might be slightly younger than previously thought.

Professor Tamara Davis, an astrophysicist from the University of Queensland, was one of more than 400 scientists involved in the DES project. Using a sensitive camera in a Chilean observatory, the team observed the night skies and analyzed over 1500 supernovae. Davis described the project as groundbreaking, surpassing previous studies by using a significantly larger dataset. She explained that the results suggested a weakening in the acceleration of the expansion of the Universe, indicating that it may be around 100 million years younger than previous estimates.

The Australian contingent of the DES project, led by Professor Davis, played a critical role in providing data on the redshift of each supernova. Redshift is a measurement related to the speed at which the supernovae are moving away from Earth due to the Universe’s expansion. The team compared the redshift data with the distances measured by the DES to determine the acceleration of expansion.

Dark energy, the force driving the accelerated expansion of the Universe, remains a puzzle in our understanding of the cosmos. The findings from this project offer a unique perspective on dark energy, opening new avenues for exploration and discovery. PhD candidate Ryan Camilleri, who conducted the final cosmology analysis, expressed excitement about contributing to our understanding of this mysterious force.

The results of the project are expected to fuel future collaborations and investigations, combining the DES data with other surveys to uncover further insights into dark energy and its implications. With its vast dataset and unprecedented scale, the project offers a remarkable opportunity for future generations of researchers and stargazers to delve deeper into the mysteries of the Universe.

Source: Cornell University

FAQ

What is dark energy?

Dark energy is a theoretical form of energy that is believed to be responsible for the accelerated expansion of the Universe.

How did the project study dark energy?

The project analyzed exploding stars called supernovae by observing their movement away from Earth. The speed at which the supernovae move can reveal the acceleration of the Universe’s expansion.

What did the project find?

The project’s findings suggest that the acceleration of the expansion of the Universe might be weakening, indicating that the Universe could be slightly younger than previously estimated.