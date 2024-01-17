Snakes’ Teeth Determine Their Hunting Strategy, Study Finds

A new study has revealed that snakes can be categorized as either “strikers” or “lungers” based on their teeth, with each group utilizing different hunting strategies. Strikers, such as boas and pythons, attack their prey with tremendous speed, impaling them with needle-like teeth at the front of their lower jaw before injecting venom or constricting the animal. On the other hand, lungers, including kingsnakes and pine snakes, strike more slowly, making contact with both jaws simultaneously.

While scientists have traditionally focused on snakes’ venomous fangs, the rest of their teeth have been largely overlooked. However, this recent research suggests that non-venomous snakes, like boas and pythons, also play a crucial role in their striking behavior. By examining the teeth of preserved specimens and using X-rays to scan live snakes, the study revealed that strikers have teeth that vary greatly in size and shape, becoming shorter, broader, and more curved near the throat. In contrast, lungers have broad, curved teeth along their entire upper and lower jaws.

Lead researcher Bill Ryerson, a senior lecturer in anatomy at Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, was initially surprised by how well the shape of the teeth correlated with the snakes’ striking behavior. He expected a blurrier picture due to the numerous factors that influence the anatomy and behavior of snakes. However, the findings were consistent, indicating a strong link between teeth shape and hunting strategy among snakes.

Ryerson’s research opens the door for further investigation into the evolutionary significance of snakes’ teeth and their role in hunting adaptations. It also suggests that specialized snake species, such as those living in trees or underground, may possess different tooth structures that diverge from the striker-lunger categorization. Additional studies are needed to explore this possibility and gain a more comprehensive understanding of snake dentition and hunting tactics.

