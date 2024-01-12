Different Perturbations Reveal Distinct Protein Shapes: A New Approach to Understanding Protein Function

Summary: Researchers from the CUNY Graduate Center have conducted an experiment to compare the effects of high temperature and high pressure on protein structures. The study, published in Communications Biology, reveals that these distinct perturbations result in different protein shapes, offering valuable insights into protein function and potential treatments for diseases. Current methods for understanding protein structures provide limited information, but this new approach could provide more detailed views of how proteins shift and shape-shift.

In the study, the researchers focused on the protein STEP (PTPN5), which is implicated in various diseases, including Alzheimer’s. They obtained crystal samples of STEP and subjected them to either high pressure or high temperature. Using X-ray crystallography, they observed that these two perturbations had distinct effects on the protein’s structures.

The results of the experiment showed that elevating temperature led to shifts in protein volume, patterns of ordered solvent, and local backbone and side-chain conformations. On the other hand, elevated pressure resulted in a unique conformational ensemble for a specific active-site loop. The researchers also found that physiological temperature shifted STEP towards previously reported active-like states, while high pressure led it towards uncharted regions.

According to the principal investigator of the study, Dr. Daniel Keedy, understanding protein structures is crucial because proteins constantly shift between different shapes. However, current methods only reveal one shape or provide vague indications of multiple shapes. By using different perturbations, such as heat and pressure, researchers can gain a more detailed view of protein shape-shifting.

The researchers believe that this new approach could have implications for drug development. By understanding the different structural states of proteins under various conditions, drug developers can design molecules that specifically target and trap proteins in particular shapes, inhibiting their function.

