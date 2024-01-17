Modeling Connectivity: A Universal Principle in Networks

A recent study conducted by physicists and neuroscientists from the University of Chicago, Harvard, and Yale has shed light on the underlying principles behind neuronal connectivity. The research, published in Nature Physics, challenges the conventional belief that connectivity among neurons is primarily influenced by biological factors specific to individual organisms.

Traditionally, networks of brain cells are characterized by a “heavy-tailed” distribution of connections, where a small number of connections are significantly stronger than the majority. This distribution, which forms the basis of brain circuitry responsible for various cognitive functions, has been thought to emerge from unique biological processes. However, the study suggests that this pattern of connectivity is the result of general principles of networking and self-organization.

The researchers analyzed connectomes, which are maps of brain cell connections, from different model organisms including fruit flies, roundworms, marine worms, and the mouse retina. They developed a model based on Hebbian dynamics, a concept coined by psychologist Donald Hebb, which states that neurons that fire together strengthen their connections. The study found that these Hebbian dynamics produce heavy-tailed connection strengths across all the organisms studied, indicating that this organizational principle is not specific to any particular species.

Moreover, the model also provided insights into another networking phenomenon called clustering, where cells tend to link with other cells via shared connections. The researchers found that the model could explain clustering as well, highlighting the versatility and applicability of the underlying principles.

Despite their findings, the researchers acknowledge that biological networks are not entirely governed by these principles. Randomness and noise still play a role in brain circuits, as weak connections are pruned and stronger connections are formed elsewhere. The model was adjusted to account for this randomness, which improved its accuracy in line with real brain circuits.

The implications of this research extend beyond the brain. Since the principles of connectivity observed in this study arise from general networking principles, the findings may have applications in other types of networks such as social interactions.

