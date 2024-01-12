New Species of Tyrannosaurus Discovered in New Mexico

Scientists have made an exciting discovery in southeastern New Mexico, concluding that a partial skull unearthed in 1983 represents a new species of Tyrannosaurus. This finding challenges the long-standing belief that Tyrannosaurus rex was the sole species in its genus.

The fossil, initially identified as a T. rex skull, has subtle differences that distinguish it from the famous apex predator. As a result, researchers are now classifying it as a separate species called Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis. This new species is believed to have lived several million years prior to the existence of T. rex, making it one of the earliest known members of the Tyrannosaurus genus.

The size of Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis is comparable to that of T. rex, adding to its significance. However, not all experts are convinced that this fossil represents a new species. Some argue that the differences observed in the skull are not significant enough to warrant a separate classification. Additionally, there are concerns about the accuracy of the fossil’s date, which is estimated to be 71-73 million years old.

The partial skull was found near Kettle Top Butte, with subsequent discoveries leading to the collection of about 25% of the skull. However, the braincase and upper jaws are still missing, leaving gaps in our understanding of this new species.

This discovery challenges our understanding of the Tyrannosaurus genus and provides valuable insights into the evolution of these fearsome dinosaurs. Further research and analysis will be necessary to confirm and refine the classification of Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis and its place in the dinosaur family tree.

FAQ

Is the newly discovered species of Tyrannosaurus confirmed?

While some scientists believe that the partial skull represents a new species called Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis, there is still debate among experts. Further research and analysis are required to confirm this classification.

What is the significance of this discovery?

If the new species is confirmed, it would challenge the long-held belief that Tyrannosaurus rex was the sole species in its genus. It would also provide valuable insights into the early evolution of the Tyrannosaurus genus and its diversification.

What parts of the skull are still missing?

The braincase and upper jaws of the partial skull have not yet been discovered, leaving gaps in our understanding of the anatomy and features of this new species.