Scientists Discover Newly Sequenced Bacterial Species with Disease-Causing Potential

Summary: In an exciting new study, researchers from the University of Basel and the University Hospital Basel in Switzerland have genetically sequenced a number of previously unknown bacterial species that were found in patient samples. While most of these newfound bacteria are harmless, the team did identify several species that are likely to cause disease. Their research, published in the journal BMC Microbiology, outlines the use of a powerful algorithm called NOVA (Novel Organism Verification and Analysis) that can detect and identify novel bacterial organisms.

The study involved collecting blood or tissue samples from select patients since 2014. Conventional testing methods had failed to identify any known bacteria in these samples, prompting the researchers to employ whole genome sequencing. Through this process, they discovered a total of 61 bacterial species, with 35 appearing to be completely undocumented until now. Additionally, the team found that seven of these newfound bacteria are considered clinically relevant and capable of causing disease. Even seemingly harmless bacteria can become dangerous depending on specific circumstances, such as entering a fresh wound or infecting immunocompromised individuals.

While clinical labs have become adept at identifying potential causes of infections, novel bacteria continue to be discovered. Whole genome sequencing is an effective but costly and time-consuming process. The researchers hope that their algorithm, NOVA, will aid in accelerating the identification of unknown microbes, ultimately saving time and resources for scientists in this field.

The team is currently working on naming their new discoveries and have already submitted two proposed names for discussion within the scientific community. Excitingly, their research is ongoing, and they have identified an additional 21 potentially novel bacterial species between February 2022 and July 2023.

FAQ:

Q: How did the researchers identify the new bacterial species?

A: The researchers used a powerful algorithm called NOVA, which was specifically designed to detect and identify novel bacterial organisms.

Q: Are all of the newfound bacteria harmful?

A: No, the majority of the newfound bacteria are harmless or even beneficial. However, the researchers did identify seven species that are considered clinically relevant and capable of causing disease.

Q: Why is the discovery of these novel bacterial species significant?

A: Identifying new bacterial species is crucial for understanding disease-causing mechanisms and developing appropriate treatments. It also contributes to the overall knowledge of microbial diversity and evolution.