Scientists Develop Promising Strategy to Curb MYC Protein in Cancer Cells

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside (UCR) have made significant progress in tackling the unruly behavior of the MYC protein in cancer cells. MYC, a crucial component of normal cell activity, becomes hyperactive in cancer cells, aiding in their rapid growth and spread.

Traditionally, targeting MYC has been challenging due to its shapeless nature, which makes it difficult for drugs to identify and regulate. However, the UCR team has successfully created a peptide compound that can interact with MYC and restore its normal function.

Lead biochemist Min Xue explains that MYC behaves more like a steroid than a source of nourishment for cancer cells. In fact, MYC is implicated in 75 percent of human cancer cases, making it a prime target for drug development.

The researchers utilized the limited structural information available about MYC to develop a library of peptides that could effectively interact with the protein. One particular peptide, known as NT-B2R, demonstrated exceptional ability in disabling MYC.

In laboratory experiments using a culture of human brain cancer cells, NT-B2R bound to MYC, altering gene regulation and significantly reducing the metabolism and proliferation of cancer cells. It essentially restricted the cancer cells from carrying out their harmful activities.

Earlier work by the same researchers revealed that modifying the structure of peptides could enhance their interaction with shapeless proteins like MYC. By bending and connecting peptides to form rings, randomness decreases, leading to improved binding performance.

While the results are indeed promising, further research is needed. Currently, the peptide is delivered through lipid nanoparticles, which are not practical for drug delivery. Additionally, rigorous testing on human subjects is necessary.

MYC’s lack of structure and its influence on various types of cancer make it a highly sought-after target for drug development. The UCR team’s breakthrough brings us one step closer to subduing the chaos caused by MYC in cancer cells.

The study has been published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, offering hope for a new strategy in combating cancer.

FAQ:

1. What is the MYC protein?

The MYC protein is a crucial component of normal cell activity that becomes hyperactive in cancer cells, aiding in their rapid growth and spread.

2. Why has targeting MYC been challenging in cancer treatment?

Targeting MYC has been challenging due to its shapeless nature, making it difficult for drugs to identify and regulate.

3. What progress has the University of California, Riverside (UCR) researchers made in tackling the unruly behavior of MYC?

The UCR researchers have successfully created a peptide compound called NT-B2R that can interact with MYC and restore its normal function.

4. How did the researchers develop the NT-B2R peptide?

The researchers utilized the limited structural information available about MYC to develop a library of peptides that could effectively interact with the protein. NT-B2R demonstrated exceptional ability in disabling MYC.

5. What were the results of laboratory experiments using NT-B2R?

In laboratory experiments using a culture of human brain cancer cells, NT-B2R bound to MYC, altering gene regulation and significantly reducing the metabolism and proliferation of cancer cells. It essentially restricted the cancer cells from carrying out their harmful activities.

6. What challenges still exist in this research?

Further research is needed to find a more practical method of delivering the peptide, as the current method using lipid nanoparticles is not practical for drug delivery. Rigorous testing on human subjects is also necessary.

7. What is the significance of MYC as a target for drug development?

MYC’s lack of structure and its influence on various types of cancer make it a highly sought-after target for drug development.

The article was published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Definitions:

– MYC protein: A crucial component of normal cell activity that becomes hyperactive in cancer cells, aiding in their rapid growth and spread.

– Peptide: A small chain of amino acids.

– Gene regulation: The process of controlling the expression of genes.

– Metabolism: The chemical processes that occur within a living organism to maintain life.

– Proliferation: The rapid increase in numbers or replication of cells.

Suggested Related Link:

University of California, Riverside (UCR)