Scientists Bring the Stars Closer to Earth with New Isotopes

In a groundbreaking achievement, an international research team at the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB) at Michigan State University has successfully created five new isotopes, bridging the gap between the celestial bodies in the sky and our planet.

Highlighted in the journal Physical Review Letters, these newly discovered isotopes—thulium-182, thulium-183, ytterbium-186, ytterbium-187, and lutetium-190—are the first batch of their kind synthesized at FRIB. This exceptional feat signifies the capability of FRIB to generate nuclear specimens that until now only existed during the collision of extremely dense neutron stars.

Professor Alexandra Gade, scientific director at FRIB, expressed enthusiasm about the team’s progress. She stated, “We are confident we can get even closer to those nuclei that are important for astrophysics.” The research endeavor, led by Senior Research Physicist Oleg Tarasov, included collaborators from the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea and RIKEN in Japan.

The production of these new isotopes is an essential stepping stone towards understanding the natural processes responsible for creating new elements in stars. By replicating isotopes found in the aftermath of neutron star mergers, scientists can unravel the mysteries behind the formation of heavy elements like gold.

To create the isotopes, the team propelled a beam of platinum ions into a carbon target. While the initial experiments utilized a beam current divided by the charge state of 50 nanoamps, FRIB has already scaled up its beam power to 350 nanoamps and plans to reach an astounding 15,000 nanoamps.

While the discovery of these isotopes is already significant, it opens up a world of possibilities for future exploration. Professor Bradley Sherrill, head of the Advanced Rare Isotope Separator department at FRIB, emphasized the potential for further research and measurements of these newfound isotopes. Investigating their half-lives, masses, and other properties will contribute to enhancing our understanding of fundamental nuclear science.

The journey into uncharted territory has begun. As Professor Sherrill remarks, “We’ve left home and we’re starting to explore.” With their groundbreaking achievement, scientists have brought the stars closer to Earth, unlocking a treasure trove of knowledge that awaits us in the cosmos.

Key Terms:

– Isotopes: Atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons.

– Neutron Star: The collapsed core of a massive star that has undergone a supernova explosion, composed primarily of neutrons.

– Astrophysics: The branch of astronomy that deals with the physical properties of celestial objects and phenomena.

