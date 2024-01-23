Reevaluating the Impact of Mode-S Aircraft Observations on Weather Forecasts

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) has recently reevaluated the use of Mode-S aircraft observations to enhance the accuracy of weather forecasts. After a significant increase in Mode-S data volumes during the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, ECMWF suspended the assimilation of this data in November 2022. However, it has now been determined that a smaller number of Mode-S observations can still have a positive impact on forecasts.

Mode-S data, derived from air traffic control, need to be processed to be suitable for meteorological use. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) performs the necessary processing, and ECMWF uses the processed data. Previously, using a large number of Mode-S observations led to substantial deviations in the wind speed analysis from actual observations.

To address this issue, ECMWF introduced a new data assimilation system in November. This system incorporates a method called “box thinning,” where the atmosphere is divided into boxes and only one aircraft report is utilized for each box. The results have shown significant improvements in short-range upper tropospheric winds in Europe, with an up to 8% increase in accuracy.

The reevaluation highlights the importance of continuous monitoring of the global observing system. In this case, the issue was not with the quality of observations but the sheer quantity of data being used. By adjusting the number of Mode-S observations and implementing a new thinning method, ECMWF has achieved more favorable outcomes in its weather forecasts.

Looking ahead, ECMWF is working towards gaining access to global Mode-S data, including an exciting prospect of obtaining more wind data in the tropics. This will further enhance the accuracy and reliability of their forecasts.

The reevaluation of Mode-S aircraft observations serves as a reminder that constant vigilance is essential in maintaining the optimal balance between observation quantity and forecast quality. By striking this balance, meteorological organizations can continue to improve their forecasting capabilities and provide more accurate predictions to the public.

