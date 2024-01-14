Earliest Fossilized Skin Unearthed, Offering Glimpse into Ancient Terrestrial Life

A groundbreaking discovery has been made by researchers, as they have uncovered a 3D fragment of fossilized skin that dates back approximately 286 million years. This finding surpasses the age of any previously known skin fossils by at least 21 million years. The preserved skin belonged to an early Paleozoic reptile and exhibits a distinctive pebbled texture resembling modern-day crocodile skin. This remarkable discovery not only sheds light on the evolutionary significance of the outermost layer of skin in terrestrial reptiles, birds, and mammals, but it also offers a window into life on land during prehistoric times.

The fossilized skin, along with other specimens, was extracted from Oklahoma’s Richards Spur limestone cave system, known for its exceptional preservation conditions. Ethan Mooney, a paleontology graduate student at the University of Toronto and the study’s first author, expressed his excitement about the find, stating, “These types of discoveries can really enrich our understanding and perception of these pioneering animals.”

The rarity of finding preserved soft tissue makes this discovery all the more significant. The researchers believe that the combination of fine clay sediments, oil seepage, and an oxygen-poor cave environment at Richards Spur played a crucial role in preserving the skin. According to Mooney, the cave system’s active oil seepage site during the Permian, along with interactions between hydrocarbons in petroleum and tar, likely contributed to the exceptional preservation.

Despite its small size, smaller than a fingernail, the fossilized skin revealed detailed epidermal tissues under microscopic examination. These tissues, characteristic of amniotes, suggest that the early terrestrial vertebrates of the Carboniferous Period, including reptiles, birds, and mammals, evolved from amphibian ancestors.

The features of the fossilized skin, such as the pebbled surface resembling crocodile skin and hinged regions between scales reminiscent of snakes and worm lizards, indicate a resemblance to both ancient and current reptiles. However, the absence of associated skeletal remains makes it difficult to determine the exact species or body region of the skin.

This discovery underscores the evolutionary importance of such skin structures for survival in terrestrial environments. The epidermis, as Mooney explains, acts as a crucial barrier between internal body processes and the harsh outer environment. The team hypothesizes that this fossilized skin may represent the ancestral structure for terrestrial vertebrates in early amniotes, setting the stage for the evolution of bird feathers and mammalian hair follicles.

The specimen, along with other ancient specimens from the Richards Spur cave system, is now housed at the Royal Ontario Museum. Collectively, these findings offer valuable insights into the ancient world and its inhabitants, enriching our understanding of the diverse range of life forms that have inhabited our planet for millions of years. Through dedicated research and exploration, scientists and paleontology enthusiasts continue to contribute essential knowledge to unravel the mysteries of our planet’s past.

