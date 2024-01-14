New Approach to Understanding Cold Dark Matter

Scientists at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) have made a groundbreaking discovery that could advance our understanding of cold dark matter (CDM). CDM is a hypothetical form of dark matter that makes up approximately 25% of the universe. While there is still much to learn about dark matter, this finding brings us one step closer to unraveling its mysteries.

The nature of dark matter and its interactions with other forms of matter have long baffled scientists. Previous attempts to study CDM were hindered by discrepancies between two prominent models used in the field: the particle physics model and the cosmological model. However, the RRI researchers have found a way to bridge this gap and shed new light on the subject.

The standard cosmological model has proven to be successful in recent years, offering insights into the origins, structure, and evolution of the universe. One of the leading candidates for CDM is Weakly Interacting Massive Particles (WIMPs), which aligns with the predictions of the particle physics model. However, despite extensive searches and improved laboratory experiments, WIMPs have yet to be detected.

The RRI scientists explored a different approach by considering a scenario in which WIMPs decay and one of the decay products acts as cold dark matter. By relaxing certain earlier assumptions, they expanded the range of permissible parameters for this model. Additionally, they observed that this model has observable signatures on the Cosmic Microwave Background and high redshift neutral hydrogen data.

“This discovery allows us to theorize dark matter from a particle physics perspective,” explained Professor Shiv Sethi, senior faculty of Astronomy and Astrophysics at RRI. This breakthrough not only broadens our understanding of cold dark matter but also paves the way for further exploration and potential breakthroughs in the field.

Overall, this research opens up new possibilities in our quest to understand the mysteries of the universe. By bringing together different disciplines and challenging existing assumptions, scientists are pushing the boundaries of knowledge and getting closer to unraveling the enigma of dark matter.

