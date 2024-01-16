New Insights into the Origins of Life: Formation of Fatty Acids in Ancient Hydrothermal Vents

A groundbreaking study funded by the UK’s Natural Environmental Research Council has provided new insights into the origins of life on Earth. Researchers from Newcastle University have discovered that the combination of hydrogen, bicarbonate, and iron-rich magnetite under conditions resembling mild hydrothermal vents can result in the formation of organic molecules, particularly fatty acids.

Fatty acids, which have regions that attract and repel water, are crucial components in the formation of cell membranes. These long organic molecules naturally create cell-like compartments in water. Despite their significance, the precise process by which these fatty acids were generated in the early stages of life has remained a mystery.

The research team, led by Dr. Graham Purvis, recreated the chemical conditions of the early Earth’s oceans in their laboratory. By simulating the mixing of hot alkaline water from specific hydrothermal vents with carbon dioxide-rich water, they observed the creation of molecules essential for the formation of primitive cell membranes. These findings shed light on the origins of important elements necessary for life from inorganic chemicals.

Dr. Jon Telling, the principal investigator of the study, believes that this research may provide insights into how life began on our planet. He further suggests that these membrane-forming reactions may also be occurring in the oceans of icy moons in our solar system, opening up the possibility of alternative origins of life in distant celestial bodies.

Future studies will focus on the next key step in understanding the origins of life: the process by which organic molecules attached to mineral surfaces can detach and form spherical membrane-bounded structures, potentially the first protocells that evolved into cellular life.

With its far-reaching implications and potential applications in astrobiology, this research is a significant stepping stone towards unraveling the mysteries of life’s beginnings.

What are fatty acids?

Fatty acids are long organic molecules that possess regions that attract and repel water. They naturally form cell-like compartments in water and are considered potential candidates for the formation of the first cell membranes.

How were fatty acids formed in the study?

The researchers combined hydrogen, bicarbonate, and iron-rich magnetite under conditions resembling mild hydrothermal vents. This simulated the chemical environment of the early Earth’s oceans and resulted in the formation of fatty acids.

What are the implications of this research?

This research provides valuable insights into the origins of life on Earth and how essential elements necessary for life could have formed from inorganic chemicals. The findings also suggest that similar membrane-forming reactions may be occurring on icy moons in our solar system. This opens up the possibility of alternative origins of life in these celestial bodies.

(Source: Nature Communications Earth & Environment)