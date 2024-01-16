Has Sydney Really Built the Longest Escalator in the Southern Hemisphere?

Sydney’s Central Station recently made headlines with the announcement of its new escalator, which claims to be the longest in the Southern Hemisphere. The premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns, proudly revealed that the escalator measures a staggering 45 meters in length. However, as a Victorian who has experienced the infamous 30-meter escalator at Parliament Station, I can’t help but question the significance of this achievement.

The escalator at Parliament Station in Victoria has gained notoriety for being notoriously awful. Its cramped and tunnel-like design often leads to disorientation and balance issues for commuters. In fact, it is considered the most dangerous escalator in Australia, with numerous incidents of people falling backwards.

Sydney’s Central Station may have surpassed Perth’s Airport Central Station, which previously held the title of the longest escalator in the Southern Hemisphere at 35 meters. However, it is difficult to determine if the new escalator is also plagued with safety concerns, as Perth often remains overshadowed in discussions.

Chris Minns emphasized that the new escalator in Sydney features patterned “glass-reinforced concrete walls” to prevent travelers from experiencing vertigo while using it. This thoughtful design element distinguishes it from Victoria’s Parliament Station escalator, which lacked such considerations. Victoria had the opportunity to rectify this issue but, for some reason, chose not to.

Weighing a whopping 26 tonnes, the 45-meter escalator takes passengers 27 meters underground. It is part of a significant $944 million upgrade of Central Station, aiming to enhance transportation infrastructure.

However, it seems that Melbourne is not willing to be outdone. Plans have been approved to build an even longer 47-meter escalator in Docklands by 2026. This new escalator is expected to offer picturesque views of Docklands, becoming a major attraction akin to the decommissioned Melbourne Star observation wheel.

While Sydney can celebrate its new record-breaking escalator, it’s worth noting that the world’s tallest metro escalator can be found in Russia, towering at an impressive height of 68.6 meters or 131.6 meters in length.

As we marvel at these extraordinary escalators, it’s essential to remember that accidents can happen, and thorough safety measures should be in place. So, as Sydney embarks on this elevated journey, it is advised to stretch, bring snacks, and be prepared for the unexpected.

