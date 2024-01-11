Ancient Reptile Skin Unearthed in Oklahoma Caves

Scientists have made an exciting discovery in the limestone cave system of Oklahoma – the oldest known fossilized skin. The skin sample, dating back to the early Permian Period between 289 million and 286 million years ago, belonged to an ancient reptile. It is the outer layer of skin, known as the epidermis, which is found in amniotes, a group that includes terrestrial reptiles, mammals, and birds. This groundbreaking finding was detailed in a study published in Current Biology.

The researchers found not only the fossilized skin but also other fossils in the cave system. These included skin compressions, skin fragments from the ancient reptile Captorhinus aguti, as well as scales from anamniotes (animals that reproduce in water). While they were able to attribute the skin bands of C. aguti to just behind the animal’s head, they were unable to link all of the amniote skin to specific ancient creatures.

The epidermis may seem insignificant, but it plays a crucial role in protecting the body from the external environment. It serves as the outermost layer of skin, keeping us hydrated and shielding us from harmful factors like bacteria and extreme temperatures. The ancient reptile skin discovered in the caves likely served a similar purpose for its host.

All of the preserved skin samples in the cave owe their existence to specific circumstances. Animals that fell into the cave during the early Permian Period were buried in fine clay sediments that delayed the decay process. Furthermore, the cave system was an active oil seepage site during that time, and interactions between hydrocarbons in petroleum and tar helped preserve the skin.

Under a microscope, the ancient reptile skin exhibits a similar surface structure to that of crocodile skin, with hinges between scales resembling those seen in extant snakes and worm lizards. The team behind the study believes that the morphology of the skin, along with its remarkable age, indicates that the epidermis was already present during the early stages of amniote diversification.

The discovery of this ancient reptile skin adds to the knowledge and understanding of the dynamic history of these creatures. Fossilized remains continue to provide valuable insights into the evolutionary timeline and characteristics of ancient reptiles.

FAQ

1. What is the significance of the ancient reptile skin discovery?

The discovery of the oldest known fossilized skin sheds light on the early stages of amniote diversification during the Permian Period. It provides insights into the morphology and presence of the epidermis in ancient reptiles.

2. How were the skin samples preserved?

The skin samples were preserved due to the fortuitous circumstances of the animals falling into the cave system and being buried in fine clay sediments. The active oil seepage site in the caves during the Permian Period also played a role in the preservation of the skin.

3. What does the ancient reptile skin resemble?

Under a microscope, the ancient reptile skin exhibits similarities to crocodile skin, with hinges between scales resembling those seen in extant snakes and worm lizards.

4. How does this discovery contribute to our understanding of ancient reptiles?

The discovery adds to our knowledge of the dynamic history of ancient reptiles and their evolutionary timeline. Fossilized remains provide valuable insights into the characteristics and diversity of ancient reptiles.