Unraveling the Role of DNA Loops in Gene Silencing

Scientists at USC Stem Cell have made a groundbreaking discovery that sheds light on how DNA loops play a crucial role in repressing gene activity. This new finding, published in Nature Communications, could have far-reaching implications for understanding human health and disease.

The intricate organization of our genetic material, packed within the nucleus of each cell, is essential for proper gene regulation. Researcher Daniel Bsteh and his colleagues investigated how developmental genes are repressed by molecules called Polycomb Repressive Complexes 1 and 2 (PRC1 and PRC2). These regulatory complexes prevent genes from becoming active at the wrong time or in the wrong cell, which can lead to developmental defects or the formation of cancer cells.

The study focused on the formation of loops when PRC1- and PRC2-repressed genes come together. While loops are known to play a role in gene activation, understanding their role in gene repression has been challenging due to their interdependence with histone modifications, another mechanism of gene repression.

By conducting a genetic screen in mouse embryonic stem cells, the scientists identified a protein called PDS5A that modifies loops without affecting histone modifications. This discovery allowed them to investigate the impact of loops and the 3D organization of the genome on gene silencing.

The researchers found that the loss of PDS5A disrupted the loops, leading to the separation of repressed developmental genes and the activation of normally silent genes in abnormal ways. PDS5A is part of a larger protein complex called cohesin, which is responsible for regulating the 3D organization of the genome. Mutations in cohesin have been linked to various human diseases, including developmental disorders and cancer.

This study reveals the importance of cohesin in the precise regulation of 3D genome organization and its impact on the activity of PRC1 and PRC2. The findings suggest that disruptions in genome organization may contribute to aberrant developmental gene silencing, potentially shedding light on cohesin-related disorders, or “cohesinopathies.”

This research was supported by the Austrian Academy of Sciences, the New Frontiers Group of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, the Human Frontiers Science Program Career Development Award, and startup funding from the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.

FAQs

What are Polycomb Repressive Complexes?

Polycomb Repressive Complexes (PRC1 and PRC2) are regulatory molecules that prevent genes from becoming active at the wrong time or in the wrong cell. They play a critical role in gene repression.

Why are loops important in gene regulation?

Loops bring together widely separated sections of the genome, allowing for proper gene regulation. In the case of repressed genes, loops help maintain the silent state by preventing their activation.

What is the role of cohesin?

Cohesin is a protein complex responsible for the 3D organization of the genome. It regulates the spatial arrangement of DNA loops and plays a crucial role in gene regulation.

How can disruptions in genome organization contribute to human diseases?

Mutations in cohesin, the master regulator of genome organization, have been linked to various human diseases, including developmental disorders and cancer. Disruptions in genome organization can result in aberrant gene activity, leading to disease phenotypes.