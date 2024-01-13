New Study Sheds Light on Tyrannosaurus rex’s Arrival in North America

A recent study published in Scientific Reports has provided new insights into the origins of the iconic dinosaur species, Tyrannosaurus rex, in North America. By introducing its earliest known relative on the continent, the study challenges previous assumptions about T. rex’s evolutionary journey.

The study focuses on a newly discovered subspecies called Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis, which is older and more primitive than its famous cousin but of comparable size. A partial skull, collected from western New Mexico and currently on display at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science, serves as the basis for this groundbreaking research. The findings suggest that Tyrannosaurus existed in North America millions of years before paleontologists originally believed.

This discovery has prompted scientists from the University of Bath, the University of Utah, Harrisburg University, and other institutions to reevaluate the evolutionary history of T. rex. Through an in-depth study of the New Mexico tyrannosaur, subtle differences have been identified between this specimen and previously discovered T. rex skeletons. These discrepancies indicate that the New Mexico tyrannosaur is an entirely new species.

Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis, like its famous relative, was a massive carnivore, measuring up to 40 feet long and 12 feet high. While it predates T. rex, the differences in jaw structure suggest that it is not a direct ancestor. This finding raises the possibility that there may be more tyrannosaur species waiting to be unearthed.

Expanding Our Knowledge of Tyrannosaurs

Moreover, this new study expands our understanding of tyrannosaurs in multiple ways. It reveals that apex predators like Tyrannosaurus lived in what is now the southern United States approximately 72 million years ago, much earlier than previously thought. It is likely that T. rex originated in southern North America and later spread westward.

The fossils collected in this study also indicate that larger and more advanced tyrannosaur species evolved in the southern United States, while smaller and more primitive ones inhabited regions like Montana and Canada. This suggests that body size patterns in dinosaurs differed from those seen in modern mammals.

In conclusion, this study provides valuable information about the arrival and evolution of Tyrannosaurus rex in North America. It highlights the importance of ongoing research and exploration to uncover the secrets of these ancient giants.

FAQ

What is the new species of tyrannosaur discovered?

The new species discovered is called Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis, which is older and more primitive than the well-known Tyrannosaurus rex.

Where was this new species discovered?

The fossils of the new species were collected from western New Mexico and are currently on display at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science.

Does this new species indicate T. rex’s origin in North America?

Yes, the discovery of this new species suggests that T. rex was present in North America millions of years earlier than previously believed.

What implications does this study have for our understanding of tyrannosaurs?

This study reveals that apex predators like Tyrannosaurus lived in the southern United States long before the first T. rex fossils were found. It also suggests that different regions had different tyrannosaur species, with the southern United States hosting larger and more advanced ones.

Sources:



– Scientific Reports: www.nature.com

– New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science: www.nmmnhs.org