New evidence challenges the perception of ancient human diets

New research challenges the long-held belief that ancient humans were primarily meat-eaters. A study conducted by researchers from the University of Wyoming found that plant foods constituted a major part of the diets of Andes hunter-gatherers, making up approximately 80% of their intake. The analysis, based on chemical evidence from bones, revealed that meat played a secondary role in their diet.

The prevailing idea that early humans were primarily carnivorous has influenced dietary approaches such as the popular paleo diet, which seeks to emulate the eating habits of Paleolithic ancestors. The paleo diet focuses on meat, fish, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, while excluding grains, pulses, and dairy products. However, critics argue that this approach may be too restrictive and eliminate important sources of nutrition.

The misconception that ancient humans were mainly focused on hunting stems from the fact that evidence of hunting, such as stone tools and animal bones, are better preserved compared to artifacts associated with plant foraging. As a result, the archaeological record has been biased towards hunting interpretations.

The study challenges this bias by examining the isotopic composition of remains from burial sites in the Andes. The researchers found evidence of large mammal hunting, but this played a secondary role in their diet. Instead, the team discovered burnt plant remains and analyzed tooth marks, which indicated a significant reliance on tubers, including wild potatoes.

Lead author Jennifer Chen emphasized the importance of food for survival in high-altitude environments like the Andes and highlighted the need to reevaluate common assumptions about ancient human diets. This study suggests that ancient human economies were primarily plant-based in at least one part of the world, challenging previous beliefs.

The researchers suggest that these findings should prompt a reassessment of archaeological interpretations in other regions as well. By acknowledging the biases that have shaped our understanding of ancient diets, we can gain a more accurate understanding of early human societies and their relationships with food. The study serves as a reminder that our perceptions can be influenced by cultural and gender biases, and that it is essential to critically examine established beliefs based on new evidence.

Definitions for key terms or jargon used within the article:

Isotopic composition: The distribution of stable isotopes of elements in a material, which can provide insights into an individual’s diet and the food sources they consumed.

Paleo diet: A popular diet that seeks to emulate the eating habits of Paleolithic ancestors, focusing on meat, fish, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, while excluding grains, pulses, and dairy products.

Tubers: Thickened underground stems or roots of plants, such as potatoes, that serve as a storage organ and are often consumed as a source of food.

