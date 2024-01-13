The Mystery of High-Intensity Gamma Rays Found Outside the Milky Way Deepens

Summary: In a surprising discovery, astronomers have found a high-intensity light called gamma rays radiating from outside our Milky Way galaxy. The origin of these gamma rays, known as ultra-high-energy cosmic rays (UHECRs), has always been a mystery. Now, this newly found gamma-ray signal has further deepened the puzzle. Scientists suspect that the signal could be related to cosmic rays, which primarily consist of protons, neutrons, and atomic nuclei. The signal exhibits similarities to the cosmic microwave background (CMB), representing the oldest light in the universe. The CMB is a cosmic fossil from after the Big Bang when primordial atoms formed and made the universe transparent. Astronomers are now eager to investigate the source or sources of this high-energy light and its connection to ultra-high-energy particles.

