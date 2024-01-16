Ancient Reptile Skin Unearthed: Oldest Fossilized Skin Ever Found

Scientists have discovered the oldest fossilized skin ever recorded, belonging to an early species of reptile that lived approximately 290 million years ago. This is a significant finding, as it surpasses the previous record holder by 130 million years.

The fossilized skin, dating from the Paleozoic era, exhibits similar features to that of other ancient reptile species. It is adorned with pebble-like, non-overlapping scales that bear a striking resemblance to the skin of extinct dinosaurs from the Cretaceous period and crocodiles. Additionally, hinged regions between the scales resemble structures found in snakes and worm lizards.

The researchers were astounded when they realized that the skin they uncovered was technically the oldest piece of properly mummified skin ever discovered. Previous examples of preserved skin were usually in the form of impressions, making this find particularly extraordinary. The newfound skin cast is an astounding 130 million years older than the oldest previously known mummified skin, which mainly comes from dinosaurs.

The skin fossil, found in the Richards Spur limestone cave system in Oklahoma, is about the size of a fingernail. Its preservation can be attributed to the intricate combination of fine clay sediments and oil seepage in an oxygenless environment. These conditions likely slowed decomposition and facilitated the fossilization process.

Under microscopic examination, researchers identified epidermal tissues commonly found in amniotes, a vertebrate group consisting of reptiles, birds, and mammals that evolved from amphibian ancestors. This finding suggests that the ancient reptiles resembled crocodiles, lizards, eels, and snakes.

Despite this remarkable discovery, the researchers encountered limitations in their study. They were unable to determine the animal species or the specific body part from which the skin originated due to the absence of a skeleton or other remains.

Nevertheless, the ancient skin provides valuable insights into the transition of species from aquatic to terrestrial environments. The skin’s structure likely played a vital role in protecting organs from the elements, enabling creatures to survive and thrive on land. This pivotal evolutionary development eventually led to the emergence of birds, mammals, and reptiles.

