New Discovery: Neuron-Glial Synapse Implicated in Myelin Sheath Formation

Scientists from Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) and the University of Edinburgh have made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the role of a little-understood junction in the brain. This junction, which connects neurons to oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs), has been found to play a crucial role in the production of myelin, the protective sheath surrounding nerves.

The significance of this finding lies in the role of OPCs in the central nervous system. Composing 5% of all cells in the brain, OPCs have the ability to differentiate into various cell types, including oligodendrocytes. Previous studies have suggested that OPCs may be involved in neurodegenerative conditions such as multiple sclerosis (MS), Alzheimer’s, and even psychiatric disorders like schizophrenia.

The study, published in Nature Neuroscience, focused on investigating the unique synapses that exist between neurons and OPCs. For the first time, the research team utilized single-cell imaging of live zebrafish tissue to gain a deeper understanding of the composition and function of these synapses. By studying the synapses, the researchers were able to predict the timing and location of myelin formation.

Senior author of the paper, Kelly Monk, PhD, emphasized the importance of this study in understanding the fundamental properties of these cells in normal development. She expressed hope that future research will explore how these synapses function differently in the context of MS and other diseases.

Lead author Jiaxing Li, PhD, suggests that the findings could pave the way for new methods of regulating OPC function to alter disease progression. Specifically, these synapses could hold the key to promoting remyelination, which is essential in conditions where myelin has been degraded, such as MS.

Furthermore, the research team believes that understanding the role of neuron-glial synapses may have implications for cancer. In glioma, a type of brain tumor, these synapses are hijacked to drive tumor progression. Modulating the synaptic input involved in tumor formation while still allowing for normal synaptic signaling could offer new possibilities for treating glioma.

Summary:

Researchers from OHSU and the University of Edinburgh have discovered that the neuron-glial synapse, which connects neurons to oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs), plays a crucial role in myelin sheath formation. This is the first investigation of its kind in a live tissue model, providing valuable insights into the composition and function of these synapses. The findings offer potential implications for conditions such as multiple sclerosis and glioma, where myelin is affected. The study may also lead to the development of new methods for regulating OPC function and promoting remyelination.

FAQ:

What is myelin?

Myelin is a protective sheath that surrounds nerves and aids in the efficient transmission of electrical signals in the central nervous system.

What are oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs)?

OPCs are a type of cell in the brain that can differentiate into oligodendrocytes and other cell types. They play important roles in myelination, remyelination, neural network remodeling, and glioma progression.

What is remyelination?

Remyelination is the process of restoring or repairing the myelin sheath around nerves that has been damaged or degraded.

What is glioma?

Glioma is a type of brain tumor that arises from glial cells in the brain.

Sources: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/33349635, https://www.mssociety.org.uk/what-is-ms, https://www.cancer.gov/publications/dictionaries/cancer-terms/def/glioma