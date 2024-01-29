Macroalgae Rafts: A Lifeline for Juvenile Oceanic Fish

A fascinating study led by Griffith University has uncovered the critical role that floating macroalgae rafts play in providing habitat for a diverse array of juvenile oceanic fish. Published in Estuarine, Coastal and Shelf Science, the research conducted in the Ningaloo Coast World Heritage Area in Western Australia revealed that fish tend to be more abundant around these rafts compared to open water.

The study identified eleven species of juvenile fishes that associate with Sargassum rafts, along with one species that is found among both juveniles and adults. These macroalgal rafts serve as extensive habitats in coastal waters and support thriving communities of young fishes in the otherwise sparse open ocean.

The formation of these rafts occurs when storms dislodge algae tethered to the sea floor, causing it to float to the surface with the help of air bladders known as pneumocysts. Particularly in the Ningaloo Coast World Heritage Area, these rafts are primarily composed of Sargassum spp., a macroalgae species that grows abundantly on coral reefs but can detach during turbulent weather conditions.

As currents cause the detached algae to converge at the ocean’s surface, they transform into vast rafts that attract significant numbers of juvenile fish and other marine organisms. These rafts, which can exceed one square kilometer in size, create an essential transitional habitat for pre-settlement coastal fishes and contribute to the overall biodiversity of marine ecosystems.

The research team utilized stable isotopes to investigate the diets of fish associated with the algal rafts, aiming to determine whether the food web relied on Sargassum algae or phytoplankton. The findings indicated that four out of the five most sampled fish species had generalist diets, with a significant portion (55-72%) of their primary production originating from Sargassum spp. rather than plankton.

Although this study specifically focused on small algal rafts, no larger than a meter square, it became evident that they play a vital role in supporting substantial populations of juvenile fish. Remarkably, a single floating alga was observed to attract more than 80 fish, and larger rafts exceeding 100 square meters have been documented to draw in larger marine animals, including adult squid.

This research sheds light on the interconnectedness between benthic (coastal) and pelagic (open ocean) environments. The macroalgae that detach from coastal sediment acts as both a habitat and a crucial food source for pelagic juvenile fish, which eventually migrate back to benthic coastal habitats. These transitional habitats provided by algal rafts offer shelter and nourishment for young fish as they prepare to settle in coastal areas or continue their journey as adults.

While this study has provided valuable insights, further investigation into the dynamics of these rafts, their inhabitants, and their potential to transport and recruit coastal fishes over long distances is warranted. A comprehensive understanding of these macroalgae rafts will deepen our knowledge of marine ecosystems and enable us to develop effective conservation strategies to protect and sustain these vital habitats.

