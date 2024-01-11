Mercury to Make its Appearance as a “Morning Star” in January

A celestial event is set to take place on January 11, as a new moon will occur at 6:57 a.m. Eastern Time. What makes this event even more exciting is that the planet Mercury will become visible as a “morning star” a day later.

New moons happen when the sun and the moon are aligned, resulting in the illuminated side being faced away from the Earth. Therefore, new moons are not visible from the Earth, except during solar eclipses. Unfortunately, no solar eclipse is expected to occur this month, with the next one scheduled for April 8.

On January 12, the sun will rise at 7:19 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, while Mercury will rise at 5:40 a.m. Although Mercury will still be difficult to spot, it can be located using Venus, which will be higher in the sky. Venus is the brightest star-like object in the sky and will be positioned to the right of Mercury.

While observing Mercury is easier in locations closer to the equator, those in New York can still try to catch a glimpse of the planet. For example, in Miami, Mercury rises at 5:29 a.m. and reaches a height of 18 degrees by sunrise at 7:09 a.m. In Quito, Ecuador, Mercury rises at 4:38 a.m., and by sunrise, it will be 23 degrees high in the southeast. The elevation of the planet decreases as one moves into the Southern Hemisphere, with Buenos Aires seeing Mercury at about 12 degrees high in the southeast.

Additionally, Mars will start to become visible in the early morning hours around the same time. Jupiter and Saturn can be observed in the evening sky from certain locations.

So, make sure to mark your calendars for this celestial event in January when Mercury will shine as a “morning star” in the sky.

