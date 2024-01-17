Israeli Scientist Receives Grant to Advance Research in Physics

Prof. Ron Folman from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) has been selected as one of the 11 scientists who will share a $30 million grant aimed at advancing research in the field of physics. The grant, created by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, the Simons Foundation, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, and the John Templeton Foundation, will support innovative “tabletop” experiments that expand the boundaries of fundamental physics within the confines of a university physics research lab.

Folman’s research, which will be awarded a total of $2.6 million, focuses on addressing the disparity between quantum physics and Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity by using interferometers. These tools allow for precise measurements of the lengths and shapes of optical components on a nanometer scale. As the head of BGU’s Atom Chip Laboratory and the founder of the Weiss Family Laboratory for Nanoscale Systems, Folman has dedicated the past two decades to studying the connection between the general theory of relativity and quantum mechanics.

Expressing his excitement, Folman said, “The grant is a true recognition of our capabilities and validates the work we have done. It enables us to embark on one of the most captivating experiments that will further our understanding of physics and nature.”

Doug Seserman, CEO of Americans for BGU, praised Folman’s selection and highlighted the university’s commitment to multidisciplinary research, which fosters Israeli innovation and contributes to a deeper comprehension of the world.

In addition to Folman’s project, the grant will also fund various studies in areas such as dark matter, ultra-precise atomic clocks, and the intersection of general relativity and quantum mechanics. The other scientists who will benefit from this collective fund include researchers from renowned institutions such as the University of Chicago, Stanford University, and Princeton University.

