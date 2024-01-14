How Much Life Has Inhabited Earth Since the First Cell?

Scientists have long been curious about the amount of life that has inhabited the Earth since the emergence of the first cell. A recent study conducted by researchers from the Weizmann Institute of Science and Smith College has provided some insights into this question.

Primary production, which involves the uptake of carbon, is a key process for sustaining life on Earth. Through primary production, inorganic carbon, such as carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, is converted into organic molecules that are essential for life. The researchers estimated that approximately 100 quintillion tons of carbon has been processed through primary production since the origin of life on Earth. This is an impressive figure, considering that it is about 100 times the amount of carbon present within the Earth itself.

Today, primary production is primarily carried out by land plants and marine microorganisms, such as algae and cyanobacteria. However, in the early stages of Earth’s history, primary production was dominated by different organisms that did not rely on oxygenic photosynthesis. By examining ancient sedimentary rocks and using various techniques, including identifying the oldest forests and analyzing molecular fossils, scientists have been able to determine how different primary producers operated throughout Earth’s history. The study found that land plants, despite appearing late on the scene, have likely made the greatest contribution to Earth’s primary production.

In addition to estimating the amount of primary production, the researchers also calculated the total number of cells that have ever existed on Earth. Taking into account the massive population of single-celled microbes, the estimate was that there are currently about 10^30 cells on Earth, and between 10^39 and 10^40 cells have existed since the beginning of life. However, the lifetime of Earth’s biosphere is limited due to the sun’s life cycle. In about two billion years, the extreme conditions will cause the Earth to become inhospitable for life.

Studying Earth and its biodiversity provides valuable insights when comparing our planet to exoplanets (planets orbiting other stars). Scientists use Earth as a benchmark to understand the potential for life on other planets. Furthermore, researchers are also interested in understanding how different events and processes in Earth’s past could have led to different trajectories and influenced the amount of life on our planet. These questions will continue to drive scientific research in the coming years.