Researchers have long known that diamonds are formed deep within the Earth’s lithosphere and brought to the surface through volcanic eruptions. But a recent discovery suggests that the process is closely linked to the movements of tectonic plates and the break-up of supercontinents.

Kimberlites, volcanic rocks that are rich in fluids and magma, are responsible for carrying diamonds from deep within the Earth to the surface. These kimberlite eruptions occur during periods of supercontinent break-ups, such as when Pangaea split apart. The timing of these eruptions matches the approximate timing of supercontinent break-ups, suggesting a strong correlation between the two.

According to geoscientists, the breakup of supercontinents plays a crucial role in getting diamonds to the surface. The stretching and extensional forces that occur during this process allow pockets of deep-seated magma to rise to the top, carrying diamonds along with them.

One recent study analyzed the ages of pink diamonds from western Australia and found that they likely came to the surface during the breakup of the supercontinent Nuna over 1 billion years ago. This discovery further supports the connection between diamond formation and supercontinent break-ups.

However, studying kimberlites and understanding their chemistry and behavior is challenging. Kimberlite eruptions are rare and have occurred infrequently over the past 50 million years. Additionally, olivine, the main mineral in kimberlite, weathers away quickly on the surface, making it difficult to study.

Despite these challenges, researchers are gaining new insights into the fascinating connection between diamond formation and supercontinent break-ups. By understanding this relationship, scientists can gain a better understanding of Earth’s geological history and the processes that shape our planet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are kimberlites?

A: Kimberlites are volcanic rocks rich in fluids and magma that are responsible for carrying diamonds from deep within the Earth to the surface.

Q: How are diamonds formed?

A: Diamonds are formed deep within the Earth’s lithosphere under high pressure conditions, where carbon crystallizes into hard, sparkly diamond.

Q: What causes kimberlite eruptions?

A: Kimberlite eruptions occur during periods of supercontinent break-ups when the stretching and extensional forces allow deep-seated magma to rise to the surface.

Q: What is the significance of the connection between diamond formation and supercontinent break-ups?

A: Understanding the relationship between diamond formation and supercontinent break-ups helps researchers gain insights into Earth’s geological history and the processes that shape our planet.

Sources: Live Science, University of Bern, The Arctic University of Norway, Curtin University