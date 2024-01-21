Exploring the Science of Wool: Why Does it Make Us Itch?

We’ve all experienced that frustrating itchiness when wearing a knitted wool sweater. As temperatures drop, we reach for this cozy piece of clothing, only to find ourselves scratching uncontrollably. But have you ever wondered why wool triggers this itching sensation?

The thickness of the wool fibers used is one of the main factors contributing to the itchiness. Ingun Grimstad Klepp, a professor of clothing and sustainability, explains that thicker fibers tend to be more abrasive and less flexible, leading to irritation on the skin. On the other hand, softer and thinner fibers, like merino wool or alpaca fleece, can help alleviate the itch.

Contrary to popular belief, wool is not solely derived from sheep. The term “wool” refers to shorn animal fibers that are turned into yarn for clothing. Goats, alpacas, camels, and rabbits can also provide wool. The underhair of these animals, which is soft, thin, curly, and flexible, continuously grows and requires periodic shearing.

Another cause of itchiness is the presence of lanolin, a waxy substance secreted by wool-bearing animal glands. While lanolin has beneficial effects on dry skin, it can trigger allergic responses in some individuals. However, most wool available today has undergone thorough washing and dyeing processes, reducing the amount of lanolin present.

Despite occasional discomfort, wool remains one of the best materials to wear in cold and wet conditions due to its natural properties. Unlike cotton, which tends to become damp and cling to the body when wet, wool has the ability to wick away sweat and moisture from the surface of the skin. This breathability and moisture-wicking capability make wool an excellent choice for outdoor activities and cold weather.

So, the next time you reach for that knitted wool sweater, remember that the itchiness is not inevitable. Opt for softer, thinner fibers or consider wool that has been carefully processed to minimize lanolin content. Embrace the warmth and comfort that wool provides, while staying itch-free.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q: Why does wool make us itch?

A: The itchiness from wool is mainly caused by the thickness of the fibers, with thicker fibers being more abrasive and less flexible, leading to irritation on the skin.

Q: Are all wools derived from sheep?

A: No, wool can be derived from other animals as well, such as goats, alpacas, camels, and rabbits. The term “wool” refers to shorn animal fibers turned into yarn for clothing.

Q: What is the underhair of these animals?

A: The underhair refers to the soft, thin, curly, and flexible hair of these animals that continuously grows and requires periodic shearing.

Q: What is lanolin and why can it cause itchiness?

A: Lanolin is a waxy substance secreted by wool-bearing animal glands. While it has beneficial effects on dry skin, it can trigger allergic responses in some individuals. However, most wool available today has undergone thorough washing and dyeing processes to reduce the amount of lanolin present.

Q: Is wool better than cotton for cold and wet conditions?

A: Yes, wool is better than cotton for cold and wet conditions. Unlike cotton, wool has the natural ability to wick away sweat and moisture from the surface of the skin, making it suitable for outdoor activities and cold weather.

Key Terms and Jargon:

– Wool fibers: Refers to shorn animal fibers turned into yarn for clothing.

– Lanolin: A waxy substance secreted by wool-bearing animal glands.

– Abrasive: Having a rough or irritating texture.

– Irritation: The act or process of causing discomfort or annoyance.

– Shearing: The process of cutting off the woolly fleece of an animal.

– Dyeing: The process of adding color to fibers or textiles.

