New Species of Tyrannosaur Found, Potential Rival to T. rex

Paleontologists have made a groundbreaking discovery, possibly uncovering a new species of tyrannosaur that could have rivaled the size of the infamous Tyrannosaurus rex. The finding emerged from a careful analysis of a partial fossilized skull that was originally unearthed in 1983 but mistakenly identified as belonging to T. rex. It was only recently, in 2013, that a team of paleontologists noticed peculiarities in its shape and decided to further investigate.

A study published in the journal ‘Scientific Reports’ revealed that this particular species, named Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis, dates back between 73 million and 71 million years ago. Remarkably, this makes T. mcraeensis 3 to 5 million years older than its famous counterpart, T. rex.

One of the most striking differences between T. mcraeensis and T. rex is the shape of the lower jaw. According to study co-author Nick Longrich, a paleontologist at the University of Bath in the UK, T. mcraeensis possesses a more slender and curved lower jaw. Additionally, it lacks the prominent bosses or hornlets found over the top of the eyes in T. rex. Another distinguishing feature is the presence of fewer teeth, which is one of the main factors that connects T. mcraeensis as T. rex’s closest relative.

While the size of the skull is comparable to that of T. rex, Longrich suggests that other individuals of the same species may have been even larger. He believes that T. mcraeensis could have potentially exceeded the size of T. rex, asserting that “it’s unlikely we’ve found the biggest individuals of the species” considering there is currently only one specimen.

Previously, Tarbosaurus bataar and Zhuchengtyrannus magnus were considered to be the closest relatives of T. rex. These tyrannosaurs were believed to have roamed China and Mongolia. However, recent discoveries propose Laramidia as a more likely birthplace for the tyrannosaur lineage, implying a later migration to Asia. Nevertheless, none of these theories have been conclusively confirmed by experts.

Summary

FAQs

