Enhancing the Mechanical Properties of Thermoelectric Materials through Impurities

Scientists have made significant strides in understanding the impact of impurities on the mechanical properties of thermoelectric materials. These materials have the unique ability to convert waste heat into electricity, making them vital in reducing energy consumption in various applications.

Researchers from Skoltech, the Emanuel Institute of Biochemical Physics RAS, and other leading scientific organizations in Russia and Israel have conducted a study on the effect of adding impurities to lead telluride (PbTe), a thermoelectric material. The findings of their research, published in Applied Physics Letters, offer valuable insights into improving the mechanical properties and lifespan of thermoelectric generators.

Lead telluride is currently utilized on gas pipelines in regions where traditional power lines are not feasible. By employing thermoelectric materials, the heat generated by burning gas can be converted into electricity to power sensors. However, lead telluride is prone to degradation when it comes into contact with materials that have a different coefficient of thermal expansion.

The research revealed that the mechanical properties of the material vary depending on the type of doping – the process of introducing impurities into the crystal structure of a semiconductor. N-type doping, which results in an excess of electrons as the main charge carriers, enhances ductility and reduces the risk of degradation. Conversely, p-type doping, which utilizes “holes” as the main charge carriers, increases the material’s hardness but makes it more brittle.

These insights will facilitate the selection of an appropriate dopant that can improve the mechanical properties and durability of lead telluride-based thermoelectric generators. The study was supported by the Russian Academy of Sciences, and it contributes to the development of advanced computational methods for predicting material behavior under complex conditions such as temperature and correlation effects.

By harnessing the potential of impurities, scientists are paving the way for the design and development of more efficient and robust thermoelectric materials, thus contributing to the global goal of reducing energy consumption and waste heat.

