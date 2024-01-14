Supernova SN 2022jli Reveals Insights into Creation of Compact Massive Objects

A recent supernova event, SN 2022jli, observed in the nearby galaxy NGC 157, has provided astronomers with valuable insights into the formation of compact massive objects such as black holes and neutron stars. Discovered by amateur astronomer Berto Monard in May 2022, this supernova displayed peculiar behavior that caught the attention of professional astronomers.

Two teams, led by astronomers Ping Chan of the Weizmann Institute of Science and Thomas Moore of Queen’s University, Belfast, conducted independent studies on the unusual behavior observed in SN 2022jli. They found that the explosion of this supernova led to the creation of a massive compact object, a process that had never been observed in real-time before. The light curve measurements obtained from the European Southern Observatory’s telescopes provided valuable data on the formation of either a neutron star or a black hole.

The light curve of SN 2022jli displayed a repeating sequence of brightening and fading, which had not been previously detected in other supernovae. This oscillation persisted for a 12-day period. Additionally, both research teams detected motions of hydrogen gas and gamma-ray bursts in the region of the supernova.

The observations from SN 2022jli confirmed the general understanding of how supermassive stars give rise to black holes or neutron stars through Type II supernovae. As a supermassive star reaches the end of its life, it collapses and explodes outward, leaving behind a core that collapses further to form a neutron star or a black hole.

The data from SN 2022jli suggested that it had a companion star, which survived the supernova explosion. The outburst expelled a large amount of material, leading to interactions with the companion star and causing its atmosphere to expand. The compact object formed during the explosion stole hydrogen gas from the companion star, creating an accretion disk around itself. The periodic episodes of material theft resulted in regular changes of brightness in the light curve.

While the exact nature of the compact object formed in SN 2022jli requires further investigation, upcoming telescopes like the Extremely Large Telescope may provide more insights. The researchers collect evidence from various sources to puzzle together the truth about the formation of these mysterious and powerful objects.

