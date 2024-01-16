Newly Discovered Exoplanet HD 63433 d Resembles an Early Earth

A team of astronomers has made an exciting discovery – a new exoplanet that bears a resemblance to the Earth in its early stages. Located 73 lightyears away from our planet, the exoplanet, named HD 63433 d, orbits its host star so closely that its inhabitants would experience birthdays every 4.2 Earth days.

The proximity of HD 63433 d to its star suggests that it is likely tidally locked, meaning one side of the planet always faces the star while the other side is in constant darkness. The terminator line, dividing the dayside and nightside, creates extreme temperature variations. The dayside is estimated to reach scorching temperatures of around 1,260°C and could even be covered in flowing lava.

The discovery of HD 63433 d provides astronomers with a unique opportunity to gain insights into the early stages of planetary formation. Co-lead author of the study, Melinda Soares-Furtado, describes the exoplanet as a “useful planet” that could give us valuable information about our own Solar System. The team is particularly interested in studying the crowded system surrounding HD 63433’s host star and its potential implications for planet formation.

The findings have been published in The Astronomical Journal, adding to the growing body of knowledge about exoplanets. The transit method, which involves monitoring the brightness of stars for signs of dips caused by passing exoplanets, has been instrumental in the discovery of over 5,500 exoplanets to date. However, detecting smaller worlds remains a challenge.

As scientists continue to explore distant star systems, the discovery of exoplanets resembling Earth during its early stages holds promise for understanding the conditions necessary for habitability and potentially identifying signs of life beyond our planet.

