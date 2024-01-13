Looming Threat to Antarctic Marine Life: Ocean Acidification on the Rise

New research has revealed concerning projections for the acidity levels of Antarctic coastal waters. If significant emission cuts are not made, the acidity in these waters could surge by over 100% by the end of the century compared to the 1990s, posing a grave threat to diverse marine life in the Southern Ocean.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder, highlights the alarming trend of increasing acidity in the upper 650 feet (200 meters) of the ocean, a critical habitat for many marine organisms. Ocean acidification, caused by human-caused CO2 emissions, is particularly pronounced in the Southern Ocean around Antarctica due to colder waters and unique ocean currents.

Using computer models to simulate changes in seawater throughout the 21st century, the researchers found that without significant emission cuts, acidification would drastically escalate, affecting the entire water column from surface to seabed. Even Antarctica’s marine protected areas, which limit human activities to conserve biodiversity, are likely to suffer significant acidification. The world’s largest protected area, the Ross Sea region, could witness a 104% rise in water acidity by 2100 compared to the 1990s.

The consequences of ocean acidification are far-reaching. It hampers the growth of phytoplankton, a vital component of the marine food chain, and weakens the shells of organisms like sea snails and sea urchins, which can have cascading effects on top predators.

The study also emphasizes the importance of establishing the Weddell Sea region as a protected area. Currently shielded from warming and CO2 absorption by extensive sea ice coverage, the area is seen as a potential climate change sanctuary. However, as global warming progresses and sea ice melts, acidification similar to other protected areas is expected, albeit with a slight delay.

The researchers warn that only an aggressive reduction in CO2 emissions can prevent severe ocean acidification in the Southern Ocean. The urgency of this matter cannot be understated, as time is running out to protect these vital ecosystems.

