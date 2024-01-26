Alternative Plant Host Breakthrough Enhances Vaccine Sustainability

Scientists have made a significant breakthrough in the production of a valuable molecule used in vaccines by replicating it in an alternative plant host. The molecule, known as QS-21, is derived from the soapbark tree and is a key ingredient in many vaccines. The research, led by the John Innes Center, used the genome sequence of the Chilean soapbark tree to identify the genes and enzymes involved in the production of QS-21.

By reconstituting the chemical pathway in a tobacco plant, the team successfully achieved “free-from-tree” production of QS-21. This groundbreaking development opens up unprecedented opportunities for the vaccine industry, allowing for the bioengineering of vaccine adjuvants and the improvement of compounds that enhance the human immune response.

Vaccine adjuvants play a crucial role in priming the body’s response to vaccines, and QS-21 is a potent adjuvant used in vaccines for shingles, malaria, and other diseases. However, the sourcing of QS-21 directly from the soapbark tree has raised concerns about the environmental sustainability of its supply. Researchers have been searching for alternative methods of production, but the complex structure of the molecule has posed challenges.

Previous studies by Professor Anne Osbourn’s group at the John Innes Center had already made progress on part of the QS-21 pathway. In this new study, the researchers identified around 70 candidate genes and transferred them to tobacco plants. Through gene expression analysis and the use of advanced platforms, they narrowed down the final 20 genes and enzymes that make up the QS-21 pathway.

By producing QS-21 in a heterologous expression system, the researchers can now gain a better understanding of the molecule, its functionality, and potential ways to address issues related to scale and toxicity. This breakthrough not only has scientific implications but also has a positive impact on society by enhancing the sustainability of vaccine production.

The research team acknowledges the importance of collaborative efforts and highlights the support received from the John Innes Center metabolomics platform and chemistry platform. The complete biosynthesis of QS-21 marks a significant milestone in vaccine development and offers a sustainable solution for the global vaccine market.

