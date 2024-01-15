New Discovery: Oldest Preserved Skin Fossil Offers Glimpse into Ancient Life

A remarkable new finding has provided scientists with a glimpse into the distant past. A fragment of fossilized skin, unearthed from the Richards Spur limestone cave system in Oklahoma, United States, has been determined to be at least 21 million years older than previously known skin fossils.

The fossilized skin belongs to the species Captorhinus aguti, an early reptile that inhabited the Earth during the Permian period, approximately 289 million years ago. The discovery was made by Bill and Julie May, lifelong paleontology enthusiasts, who came across the specimen and an associated skeleton of the reptile in the limestone cave system. Richards Spur is an active quarry and known for its paleontological importance.

The skin fragment, about the size of a fingernail, exhibits a pebbled texture, resembling that of crocodile skin. This ancient epidermis is the oldest known example of preserved outer skin layer in terrestrial reptiles, birds, and mammals, serving as a vital evolutionary adaptation during the transition from water to land.

Ethan Mooney, a graduate student at the University of Toronto, expressed his excitement over the discovery, saying, “Every now and then we get an exceptional opportunity to glimpse back into deep time. These types of discoveries can really enrich our understanding and perception of these pioneering animals.”

This exceptional preservation of skin tissue is rare, but the unique characteristics of the Richards Spur cave system were responsible for this remarkable find. The presence of fine clay sediments that delayed decomposition, along with oil seepage and an oxygen-deprived cave environment, likely played a role in the skin’s preservation.

Although the analysis revealed epidermal tissues similar to those found in reptiles, birds, and mammals, the lack of association with a skeleton or other remains makes it impossible to determine the species or specific body region to which the skin belonged.

The findings shed light on the importance of epidermal structures for survival in terrestrial environments. Mooney explains, “The epidermis was a critical feature for vertebrate survival on land. It’s a crucial barrier between the internal body processes and the harsh outer environment.”

This groundbreaking discovery provides a rare opportunity to examine the appearance of early animals and their evolution through the ages. The study’s findings were published in the journal Current Biology.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How old is the discovered fossilized skin?

A: The recently described fossilized skin is at least 21 million years older than any previously known skin fossils.

Q: What species did the fossilized skin belong to?

A: The skin belongs to a species called Captorhinus aguti, an early reptile that lived around 289 million years ago during the Permian period.

Q: How was the skin preserved for such an extended period?

A: The preservation of the skin was made possible by a combination of factors unique to the Richards Spur limestone cave system. This includes fine clay sediments that slowed decomposition, oil seepage, and an oxygen-deprived environment within the cave.

Q: Why is the discovery of this skin important?

A: The skin provides insights into the appearance and physical characteristics of early reptiles, giving researchers a better understanding of their evolution and adaptations for life on land.

Q: What is the significance of the epidermal tissue in the findings?

A: The epidermis, or outer layer of the skin, is a crucial feature that aided vertebrate survival on land. It acts as a protective barrier between the body’s internal processes and the external environment.

Q: Was any further information obtained from the analysis of the specimen?

A: While the analysis revealed epidermal tissues similar to those found in reptiles, birds, and mammals, the lack of associated remains made it impossible to determine the species or body region to which the skin belonged.

Sources:

Ethan D. Mooney et al. Paleozoic cave system preserves oldest-known evidence of amniote skin. Current Biology, published online January 11, 2024.